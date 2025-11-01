A torch-bearer for Indian tennis, 45-year-old Rohan Bopanna has announced his retirement from the sport after 22 years. Bopanna took to social media and shared his thoughts and decision about retirement, having played for India in Davis Cups and the Olympics, while also winning two Tennis Grand Slam titles. Bopanna's first Grand Slam came in 2017 with Gabriela Dabrowski, where the duo clinched the mixed doubles French Open title, while the Indian's second trophy came last year, when the 43-year-old won the Australian Open with Matthew Ebden. Jannik Sinner Begins Bid To Retake World Number One Spot With Victory Over Zizou Bergs in Paris Masters 2025.

Rohan Bopanna Bids Tennis Adieu

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Rohan Bopanna). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)