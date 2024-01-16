The world no. 1 women's tennis player Iga Swiatek has advanced to the second round of the Australian Open 2024. Iga Swiatek went on to defeat Sofia Kenin by 7-6(2), 6-2 in the first round to advance. It was looking like a very even contest in the first set as Iga Swiatek took the win narrowly but after that only lost two games in the second set and attained a comfortable win. Australian Open 2024: Casper Ruud Advances to Second Round, Drops Just Five Games in His First-Round Win Over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

World No 1 Iga Swiatek Advances to Second Round of AO24

Iga is off and running! 🏃‍♀️



The No.1 seed overcomes the challenge from Sofia Kenin winning 7-6(2) 6-2. #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/S9J9zpacce— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 16, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)