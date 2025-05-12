Clara Tauson pulled off a remarkable result as she defeated Emma Navarro 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 at the Italian Open 2025 on Monday, April 12. The 22-year-old Danish tennis player pulled off a comeback after going down in the first set and went on to win the second and third sets and secure a spot in the women's singles round of 16 at the Italian Open 2025. The win over Emma Navarro, who is ranked higher than her, is surely going to give Clara Tauson a lot of confidence in the round of 16, where she will face Russia's Mirra Andreeva. French Open 2025: Iva Jovic and Emilio Nava Earn USTA Wild-Card Entries in Roland Garros.

Clara Tauson Beats Emma Navarro

Sealed with a flourish 🤩 Clara Tauson takes out Navarro in a three set thriller, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4!#IBI25 pic.twitter.com/swGVuuN3pD — wta (@WTA) May 11, 2025

