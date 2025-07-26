Anna Kalinskaya's dog ran out to the court in an adorable moment after she defeated Clara Tauson in the quarter-final of the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 on July 26. The Russian tennis star produced a strong performance to come out victorious by a 6-3, 7-5 margin and after the match was over, she was greeted with a surprise visit from her furry friend on the court. The adorable video, which has gone viral, shows the dog running onto the court and quietly standing behind Anna Kalinskaya, who was packing her kit bag. The 26-year-old realised that her dog was behind her and she picked up the canine before kissing it and waving at the fans with one of its paws. Anna Kalinskaya is set for a showdown against Emma Raducanu in the Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 on July 27. Venus Williams Becomes Second-Oldest Woman To Win Tour-Level Singles Match With Victory Over Peyton Stearns at Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025.

Anna Kalinskaya’s Dog Runs Out to the Court

Anna Kalinskaya’s dog ran on court after her win over Clara Tauson in Washington. Proud puppy. 🥹🐶 pic.twitter.com/TrDdBZFzP3 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) July 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)