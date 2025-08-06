Clara Tauson broke down in tears while speaking about her grandfather's death, after defeating Madison Keys in the quarter-finals of the National Bank Open 2025 in Montreal. The Danish tennis star pulled off a great performance to defeat the Australian Open 2025 champion 6-1, 6-4 and advance to the semi-final, where she will take on Naomi Osaka. This was her fourth WTA tour semi-final in 2025. While speaking in an interview after the match, Clara Tauson shared, "Two days ago, my grandfather unfortunately passed away. So I really wanted to win for him today." The fans present at the Centre Court at Montreal's IGA Stadium cheered for the 22-year-old to show some support as she broke down in tears. Clara Tauson Stuns Madison Keys To Reach National Bank Open 2025 Semifinals, Sets Up Clash With Naomi Osaka.

Clara Tauson Breaks Down in Tears While Speaking of Grandfather's Death

Clara Tauson in tears speaking about her grandpa, who passed away 2 days ago, after beating Keys to reach Montreal SF “2 days ago my grandfather unfortunately passed away. So I really wanted to win for him today.” “Hopefully he’s watching.” ❤️ pic.twitter.com/i3yllwo4pF — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 5, 2025

