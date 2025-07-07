Star Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek will be taking on Clara Tauson in the round of 16 match of the women's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, July 7. The Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson match is set to take place at Court 1 and is set to start at approximately 8:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Jelena Ostapenko Lifts Skirt at Wimbledon 2025 in Response to Umpire’s Dress Code Concern (See Pics).

Iga Swiatek vs Clara Tauson Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Too much star power on display! 🔥 Fireworks are guaranteed as #JannikSinner, #NovakDjokovic, #IgaSwiatek & India's #YukiBhambri get set for their Round of 16 battles! 🎾🌱#Wimbledon2025, Day 8 | MON, 7th JULY, 3 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/EHg8fwacAR — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 7, 2025

