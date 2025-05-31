Paula Badosa will look to continue her good form when she takes on Daria Kasatkina in a third round match in the women's singles competition at the French Open on May 31. The Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa match is being played at Court Simmone-Mathieu and it started at 2:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, Sony Sports Network holds the broadcast rights for the French Open 2025 and fans can watch the Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa live telecast on its channels. There are fans who might be on the lookout for online viewing options and they can watch the Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa live streaming on the FanCode as well as SonyLIV apps and websites. However, watching the French Open 2025 live streaming on SonyLIV will require a subscription while on FanCode, fans would need a match pass. French Open 2025: Iga Swiatek Survives Second-Set Scare To Extend Reign to 24 Wins.

Daria Kasatkina vs Paula Badosa

Queens of Clay Take Centre Stage Expect upsets, bold strokes & big moments as the women bring their A-game Catch all the action LIVE on FanCode #RolandGarrosOnFanCode #AdvantageFans pic.twitter.com/62l4AGFNUx — FanCode (@FanCode) May 31, 2025

