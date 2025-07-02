Aleksandar Kovacevic and N Sriram Balaji will face Learner Tien and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the opening round of the men's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on July 2. The Aleksandar Kovacevic and N Sriram Balaji vs Learner Tien and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela match is expected to begin at 8:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 10. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Aleksandar Kovacevic and N Sriram Balaji vs Learner Tien and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Coco Gauff Says Criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open 2025 Comments Went ‘Too Far.’

Wimbledon 2025 Matches Today

Ready for more? 🤝 Tap below to see the full Order of Play ⬇️ — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 2, 2025

