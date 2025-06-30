Alexander Zverev will look to go to deep in Wimbledon 2025 and will start his campaign by taking on French Tennis star Arthur Rinderknech. The Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech first round Wimbledon 2025 men's match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, and has an approximate start time of 9:55 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech first round Wimbledon 2025 match is set to be hosted at centre court of All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, England. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Paula Badosa vs Katie Boulter first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Novak Djokovic Crashes Aryna Sabalenka’s News Conference at Wimbledon 2025 To Offer Advice (Watch Video).

Alexander Zverev vs Arthur Rinderknech, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Wimbledon 2025 kicks off today! 🎾😍 Defending champion #CarlosAlcaraz hunts for a third, while No. 1 seed #ArynaSabalenka battles for her maiden Wimbledon crown! 🔥#Wimbledon2025 👉 Round 1 | MON, 30th JUN, 3 PM on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/RuxQZOakCT — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 30, 2025

