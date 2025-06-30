How to Watch Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men's Singles First Round Tennis Grand Slam Match?

Holger Rune is facing Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the first-round match of the Wimbledon 2025. The Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. The Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 Men's match is organized to be hosted at Court 3. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details can use the JioHotsar app and website but might require a subscription. Coco Gauff Says Criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open 2025 Comments Went ‘Too Far’.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

Grandest court! Glorious players! Greatest Grand Slam! 🤩 Gear up for the ultimate tennis showdown, #Wimbledon! 🎾 Catch the action LIVE from 30 JUNE only on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/uryzHLfmAI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 19, 2025

