How to Watch Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men's Singles First Round Tennis Grand Slam Match?

The Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 5:15 PM IST or later at Court 3. Read below for live streaming and live telecast viewing options.

Holger Rune (Photo Credits: X/ @holgerrune2003)
Socially Team Latestly| Jun 30, 2025 05:00 PM IST

Holger Rune is facing Nicolas Jarry of Chile in the first-round match of the Wimbledon 2025. The Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 match is scheduled to be played on Monday, June 30, from 5:15 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) or later. The Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 Men's match is organized to be hosted at Court 3. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Holger Rune vs Nicolas Jarry first round Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details can use the JioHotsar app and website but might require a subscription. Coco Gauff Says Criticism of Aryna Sabalenka’s French Open 2025 Comments Went ‘Too Far’.

Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

