Ranked No. 1, Jannik Sinner is clashing with Pedro Martinez of Spain in the third round of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez match is set to take place at Centre Court and is scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options.

Jannik Sinner vs Pedro Martinez, Wimbledon 2025 Match Details

A Super Saturday awaits. Tap below for the full Order of Play ⬇️#Wimbledon — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 5, 2025

