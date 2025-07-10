Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic will aim for a place in the final as they clash with David Pel and Rinky Hijikata in the semifinal of the men's doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on July 10. The Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs David Pel and Rinky Hijikata match has an approx start time of 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 1. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs David Pel and Rinky Hijikata Wimbledon 2025 match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming details will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Novak Djokovic Opens Up on Injury Scare During Wimbledon 2025 Quarterfinal Against Flavio Cobolli, Says ‘I’m Hoping in the Next 24 to 48 Hours; Severity of ’Nasty Fall’ Is Not Too Bad’ (Watch Video).

Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic vs David Pel and Rinky Hijikata Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details

𝗜𝘁'𝘀 𝘀𝗲𝗺𝗶-𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘀 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲! The final four are set to battle for a spot in the Wimbledon Championship Final! 🏆 Who are you rooting for? ✍️👇#Wimbledon2025, Day 11 👉 THU, 10th JULY, 5 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/sUPZVIWFiw — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 10, 2025

