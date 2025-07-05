Two Serbian stars Miomir Kecmanovic and legend Novak Djokovic are set to battle in the third round of the men's singles competition at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Miomir Kecmanovic vs Novak Djokovic match is set to take place at the Centre Court and is arranged to begin at approximately 9:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network holds the broadcast rights of Wimbledon 2025 in India and the live telecast viewing options of the Miomir Kecmanovic vs Novak Djokovic match will be available on Star Sports TV channels. Fans also can watch Miomir Kecmanovic vs Novak Djokovic live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website for fans who are on the lookout for online viewing options. Novak Djokovic Marches Into Third Round of Wimbledon 2025 With Victory Over Daniel Evans, Serbian Outdoes Roger Federer in Interesting Stat.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Novak Djokovic Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming & Live Telecast Details

It’s a SUPER SATURDAY at Wimbledon! 🍓 The Indian stars resume their campaigns in Round 2, while #IgaSwiatek, @janniksin & @DjokerNole look to continue their unstoppable runs! 🙌#Wimbledon2025, Day 6 | SAT, 5th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/tqvV03vHch — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)