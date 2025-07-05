How To Watch Nicolas Barrientos-Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Joe Salisbury-Neal Skupski, Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming Online: Get Live TV Telecast Details of Men’s Doubles Second Round Tennis Grand Slam Match?

Nicolas Barrientos and India's Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli are gearing up to face Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski in the men's doubles second round at Wimbledon 2025 on July 5. The Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski match is scheduled to begin at approximately 5:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 15. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster of Wimbledon 2025 in India. So, fans looking for live telecast viewing options for the Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski Wimbledon 2025 men's doubles second round match can tune in to Star Sports TV channels. Fans looking for Wimbledon 2025 live streaming viewing options will get it on the JioHotstar app and website. Wimbledon 2025: Naomi Osaka Knocked Out After Losing to Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Third Round.

Nicolas Barrientos and Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli vs Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski Live Streaming and Live Telecast Details

It’s a SUPER SATURDAY at Wimbledon! 🍓 The Indian stars resume their campaigns in Round 2, while #IgaSwiatek, @janniksin & @DjokerNole look to continue their unstoppable runs! 🙌#Wimbledon2025, Day 6 | SAT, 5th JULY, 3 PM onwards on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/tqvV03vHch — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 5, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)