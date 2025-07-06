Yuki Bhambri will be back in action teaming up with Xinyu Jiang and will clash with Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai in the round of 16 of mixed doubles at Wimbledon 2025 on Sunday, July 6. The Yuki Bhambri and Xinyu Jiang vs Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai match is set to be played at Court 18 and it is set to start approximately at 8:20 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of Wimbledon 2025 and fans are likely to find the Yuki Bhambri and Xinyu Jiang vs Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai live telecast on its channels. There's also an online viewing option with fans being able to watch Wimbledon 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but at the cost of a subscription fee. Wimbledon 2025: Yuki Bhambri-Robert Galloway Reach Third Round After Win Over Nuno Borges and Marcos Giron.

Yuki Bhambri and Xinyu Jiang vs Marcelo Arevalo and Zhang Shuai Wimbledon 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

𝙃𝙪𝙣𝙩 𝙛𝙤𝙧 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙌𝙪𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙚𝙧-𝙛𝙞𝙣𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙗𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙣𝙨! 🔥@carlosalcaraz & @SabalenkaA ➡️ Round of 16! Yuki Bhambri ➡️ Round 2 of Mixed Doubles!#Wimbledon2025, Day 7 | SUN, 6th JULY, 3 PM onwards, LIVE on Star Sports Network & JioHotstar! pic.twitter.com/FeAPIkXsJb — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) July 6, 2025

