In a one-sided contest in the men's singles Round of 16 US Open 2025 match between Alexander Bublik and Jannik Sinner, the world number one tennis player mercilessly slayed his opponent, winning the contest 6-1,6-1,6-1 to move into the quarter-finals in New York. US Open Tennis shared a post-match video, where the Kazakh player could be praising Sinner and calling the defending US Open Grand Slam champion 'the GOAT', as both tennis stars smiled and walked towards their respective benches. The Round of 16 contest lasted just one hour and 21 minutes, which was the second-shortest completed men's singles match of the edition as Sinner produced one of his most one-sided Grand Slam wins. Sinner will face fellow Italian tennis star and 10th seed Lorenzo Musetti in the quarter-finals on September 3. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Alexander Bublik To Set-Up All Italian Quarter-Final Showdown Against Lorenzo Musetti.

Alexander Bublik Praises Jannik Sinner and How!

Alexander Bublik couldn't believe what he witnessed from Jannik Sinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/c1uSUDebSE — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2025

