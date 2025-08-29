Jessica Pegula is all set to lock horns with Victoria Azarenka in the third round of women's singles competition at the US Open 2025 on Friday, August 29. The Arthur Ashe Stadium is set to host the Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka contest, which starts approximately at 10:40 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the US Open 2025 in India and fans are likely to find the Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka live telecast on its TV channels. For those on the lookout for an online viewing option, they can watch the Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website, but they would require a subscription at first. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Slams Jelena Ostapenko’s Racial Remarks Toward Taylor Townsend, Says ‘One of the Worst Things’.

Jessica Pegula vs Victoria Azarenka

Hard court queen things 👑 Reigning ATX Open champ and '24 @usopen finalist @JPegula now owns 32 match wins at hard-court majors since 2021, the third most among all @WTA players. Her #USOpen R2 victory also marked career win no. 20 in NYC. Next up for Jess: Victoria Azarenka… pic.twitter.com/qbJsr6ZIaS — ATX Open (@AtxOpen) August 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)