Spanish tennis champ Rafael Nadal marked his dominance at Roland Garros with a resounding win over Novak Djokovic, one of the fiercest rivals in his two-decade-long career. The 35-year-old beat the Serbian tennis star in four sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to advance to the semi-finals of the French Open 2022. Rafa took to Instagram to react to his big win, thanking the crowd and feeling overjoyed playing in Paris. His fans also flooded the social media platforms celebrating the satisfying win by the ‘King of Clay,’ a title that is rightfully earned by him. Rafael Nadal has won French Open titles record 13 times (2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020). He will face Alexander Zverev, the fifth seed on his route to the 14th title. But as for today, let’s look at Rafael Nadal fans rejoicing their idol’s fantastic victory.

What a Win!

He Is The KING OF CLAY

The Ultimate Boss

Inching Closer to Another Title

Glorious

The King of Clay at 19. The King of clay at 36. Simply the greatest. 👑 — Raghav (@raghavv_01) May 31, 2022

The Words From The King

King of clay, 36 years old just delivered a masterpiece with more than 8 hours on court in 72 hours, suffering from his chronic injury and recently back from rib fracture lacking fitness... You must be RAFA TO DO THAT! #VamosRafa #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/GoZA7e8dsb — Ahsan (@Gulzee16) May 31, 2022

Champion of Champions

Rafael Nadal!! UNDISPUTED KING OF CLAY 🎾 Thrilling quarter final 4 set Victory over World No 1 Novax Djokovic. #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/rIsp7u0Ylh — Sen Petr Hills (@20thdisciple) May 31, 2022

He Is He Is

