Former world number one Maria Sharapova returned to training, four weeks after giving birth to a baby boy with partner Alexander Gilkes. Taking to Instagram, she shared a video of her working out and wrote, "Today marks four weeks since giving birth and two weeks since I started moving my body again. I don’t think my body had ever felt as weak as it did the day after birth so even these movements feel like I’ve come a long way. 🥳 Trying not to push it but I’ll let you know how that goes."

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maria Sharapova (@mariasharapova)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)