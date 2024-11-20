Maria Sharapova paid tribute to Rafael Nadal as the legendary tennis star retired from the sport after an illustrious career. Taking to Instagram, Maria Sharapova, a legend of the game herself, shared a video where he was seen wearing a special T-shirt designed by Nike for Rafael Nadal's retirement. While sharing the video, she wrote, "The only merch I'd ever wear is Spice Girls Rafa," and also tagged Nike as well. Tributes for Rafael Nadal poured in from all corners of the sporting world as Rafael Nadal put an end to what has been a stellar career. Serena Williams Pays Touching Tribute to Rafael Nadal, Says ‘Choked Up With Rafa’s Retirement’ (Watch Video).

Maria Sharapova Sports Rafael Nadal Merch:

Maria Sharapova wearing Rafa Nadal merch: “The only merch I’d ever wear is Spice Girls & Rafa” 🥹 (via @MariaSharapova) pic.twitter.com/VxPeONbrZ2 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) November 19, 2024

Screengrab of Maria Sharopova's Instagram Story

Maria Sharapova's Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @mariasharapova)

