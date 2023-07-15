Marketa Vondrousova became the first unseeded women's singles player in the Open era to win the Wimbledon when she beat Ons Jabeur in the women's singles final. The Czech player got the better of Jabeur 6-4, 6-4, to make history at the Centre Court on Saturday, July 15. She is also the third Czech woman to win the title. Novak Djokovic’s Crying Gesture Towards Crowd During Wimbledon 2023 Men’s Singles Semifinal vs Jannik Sinner Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Marketa Vondrousova Wins Wimbledon 2023

Marketa's magical moment 🏆 Marketa Vondrousova becomes the third Czech woman to win the ladies' singles title, defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/AAHThI1ZYn — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2023

Unseeded and Unstoppable!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)