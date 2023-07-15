Novak Djokovic came up with a fake crying gesture towards the crowd as he was booed by the crowd during his Wimbledon 2023 men's singles semifinal vs Jannik Sinner. The Serbian, who became the first player in tennis history to qualify for a 35th Grand Slam final, was reportedly not happy with one of the spectators. He let out a sarcastic clap before coming up with the crying gesture towards the crowd. In the second set of the match, Djokovic was also penalised by British umpire Richard Haigh after he had made a grunt in celebration. Novak Djokovic Becomes First Tennis Player in History to Reach 35 Grand Slam Singles Finals Following Win Over Jannik Sinner in Wimbledon 2023 Semis.

Novak Djokovic Makes Fake Crying Gesture Towards Crowd

The Djoker vs The Heckler 😅 pic.twitter.com/WhzX4tcoPv — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)