Elena Rybakina will take on Marketa Vondrousova in the Round of 16 women's singles competition at the US Open 2025 on Monday, September 1. The Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova match is being played at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova US Open 2025 match 6:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). In India, the broadcast rights of the US Open 2025 are with Star Sports Network, and fans can watch the Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova live telecast on its channels. Some fans would be on the lookout for an online viewing option, and they can watch the Elena Rybakina vs Marketa Vondrousova US Open 2025 live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but after purchasing one of their subscription plans. Carlos Alcaraz New Hairstyle: Spaniard Slays 'Buzz Cut' As Tennis Star Makes His Entry For First Round US Open 2025 Match Against Reilly Opelka (Watch Video).

Novak Djokovic vs Jan-Lennard Struff US Open 2025 Live Streaming

𝗨𝗻𝗽𝗿𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗰𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗽𝗽𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 𝗨𝗻𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗴𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲. 🙌 Every year crowns a new story, every champion adds to the drama of this epic court 🎾 That’s why #USOpen is called the most electrifying Grand Slam in the world ⚡#USOpen2025 Main Draw starts… pic.twitter.com/ld51U53Foi — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)