World No. 1 and defending champion Aryna Sabalenka shared a heartfelt message for her opponent, Marketa Vondrousova, after the Czech player withdrew from the US Open 2025 quarter-final match. As reported by ESPN, Marketa Vondrousova suffered an injury in practice that forced her to withdraw from the quarterfinal match against Belarus star player Sabalenka. Later on, the US Open also confirmed the same development. "Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the Women's Singles event with an injury." Meanwhile, the defending champion will face Jessica Pegula in the semi-final match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday, September 5. Novak Djokovic Saves Break Point And Wins 25-Shot Rally Against Taylor Fritz During Men’s Singles US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match (Watch Video).

Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from US Open 2025 Quarter-Final Match

Marketa Vondrousova has withdrawn from the Women's Singles event with an injury. A revised schedule for tonight's evening session will follow shortly. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 2, 2025

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story for Marketa Vondrousova

Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram story. (Photo credits: Instagram/arynasabalenka

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)