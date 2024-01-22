The fourth-round match between Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz will be played at Rod Laver Arena on Monday, January 22 and has a scheduled start time of 01:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the Australian Open in India. So, the Australian Open 2024 matches will be telecast live on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can tune into the Sony LIV app on mobile and Smart TV to get the live streaming of the match. Australian Open 2024: Defending Champion Aryna Sabalenka Cruises Into Quarterfinals With a Dominant Win Over Amanda Anisimova.

Miomir Kecmanovic vs Carlos Alcaraz Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Race to the #AO2024 Quarterfinals is on 🔥🎾 Who do you think will inch one step closer to the 🏆❓#SonySportsNetwork #AustralianOpen #AusOpen #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/DyYvsbOsNY — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)