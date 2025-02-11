Former World number 1 and 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic joined hands with Andy Murray which stunned the Tennis World. Murray took over the coaching role at the start of the 2025 Tennis season. They thrived at the Australian Open 2025, but after the Serbian star was knocked out of the competition due to injury. This raised questions over the continuation of their partnership. But the superstar pair will be seen together till Wimbledon 2025 at least, meaning the pair will be seen in French Open 2025 also. Novak Djokovic Declares Injury Almost Healed, Sets Sights on 100th ATP Title at Qatar Open 2025 in Doha.

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray to Continue Their Coaching Partnership Till Wimbledon 2025

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray have agreed to continue their coaching partnership up until Wimbledon (at least). Team of legends sticking together. ❤️ Source:https://t.co/0sbeMgDppA pic.twitter.com/ooSHKF9RbA — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) February 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)