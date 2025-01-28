Two-time Australian Open winner Aryana Sabalenka was against first-time finalist Madison Keys in the final of the Australian Open 2025 Women’s Singles category. The Belarusian star was the favourite to complete her three-peat but was shocked by the USA’s Keys, who went on to claim the title with a 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 scoreline. Heartbroken by the defeat Sabalenka broke her racquet on the court and was later seen pretending to urinate on the Runner’s up trophy. Moreover she was standing on the tournament logo while making the ‘questionable’ postures. Many fans slammed her actions. See reactions below. Australian Open 2025 Winners: Jannik Sinner, Madison Keys Win Singles Titles, Check Full List of Champions.

Fan Recalling Another 'Disrespectul' Incident

This is why she's a pathetic skank@Olympics was right to ban her Always a sore loser pic.twitter.com/dsafOmSu5m — Cyclepsyche (@Crank_n_Saddle) January 25, 2025

Fan Blocking Sabalenka

Already blocked her after that bitter display last night — Fiona (@winterskiesblue) January 26, 2025

'Not Ok Even if She is Joking'

So not ok. Even if they're joking — Anna Zofia Niezgodzka (@Anna_Niezgodzka) January 26, 2025

Fan Asking to Ban Sabalenka From AO

They should be banned from @AustralianOpen permanently — Anzhela (@anzhela_berlin) January 26, 2025

Fan Has No Word For It

