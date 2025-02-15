In a major development, World No 1 tennis star Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban from tennis. The 23-year-old had tested positive for clostebol, a prohibited substance last year in March. He has reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), thereby being suspended for three months from the game. The suspension period for Jannik Siner is from February 9 and it lasts till May 4. Jannik Sinner, who won the Australian Open 2025 earlier this year, will however be eligible to feature in the French Open 2025, the second Grand Slam of the year. A statement by WADA also confirmed that they withdrew its appeal to the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) on this case. "As per the Code Article 10.14.2, Mr. Sinner may return to official training activity from 13 April 2025," a part of the WADA statement read. World Number One Jannik Sinner Reflects on Back-to-Back Australian Open Triumphs.

Jannik Sinner Banned for Three Months

WADA agrees to a case resolution agreement in the case of Jannik Sinner. Read more here: https://t.co/13kesYIQUH — WADA (@wada_ama) February 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)