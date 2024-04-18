Spanish Tennis legend Rafael Nadal was defeated by Australia's Alex de Minaur in the round of 32 of the Barcelona Open 2024 and was eliminated from the tournament. Nadal lost the match in straight sets by 7-5, 6-1. Nadal who returned to the Tennis court after a long time during the Barcelona Open, was given a standing ovation by the crowd. Rafael Nadal Bows Out of Barcelona Open 2024 After Loss to Alex de Minaur

Rafael Nadal Receives Standing Ovation

