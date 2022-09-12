Rafael Nadal shared a message for Carlos Alcaraz after the latter's men's singles title win at US Open 2022 on Monday. The Spanish great also shared a note for Casper Ruud after the Norwegian put up a great show in the final before ending up on the losing side. Taking to social media, the tennis great said, "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for number 1, which is the culmination of your first great season, which I am sure will be many more!." For Ruud, he added, "very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!"

See Tweet:

Felicidades @carlosalcaraz por tu primer Grand Slam y por el número 1 que es el colofón a tu primera gran temporada que estoy seguro serán muchas más! 👏🏻 Great effort @CasperRuud98 !very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going! — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) September 11, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)