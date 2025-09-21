American tennis player Taylor Fritz has comfortably won against the Spanish tennis ace Carlos Alcaraz in two straight sets 3-6, 2-6. The match being played at the Chase Centre in Laver Cup 2025 on Day 2 saw the world number 1-ranked Carlos Alcaraz suffer a shocking defeat, and a big setback for his side, Team Europe. With Taylor Fritz winning the men's singles match, his side, Team World, are now having a big lead, gaining more two points from the win. The scores stand Team Europe 3-7 Team World. The team that reaches 13 points first will win the Laver Cup 2025. Laver Cup 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Shines in Doubles As Team Europe Seize Early Lead Against Team World.

Taylor Fritz Win vs Carlos Alcaraz

What a match from Taylor Fritz👏 Match summary powered by Perplexity #LaverCup pic.twitter.com/b38xM5WIMH — Laver Cup (@LaverCup) September 21, 2025

