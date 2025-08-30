The Indian duo of Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli and N Sriram Balaji will be in action as they lock horns with Bart Stevens and Vasik Kirkov in the first round of men's doubles at the US Open 2025 on Saturday, August 30. The Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-N Sriram Balaji vs Bart Stevens-Vasik Kirkov match is set to start at an approximate time of 1:10 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Court 12. In India, the broadcast rights of the US Open 2025 are with Star Sports Network and fans can watch the Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-N Sriram Balaji vs Bart Stevens-Vasik Kirkov, US Open 2025 match on the Star Sports Network TV channels. Fans who might be searching for online viewing options to watch the US Open 2025 can watch the Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-N Sriram Balaji vs Bart Stevens-Vasik Kirkov live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website, but need a subscription for the same. US Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Slams Jelena Ostapenko’s Racial Remarks Toward Taylor Townsend, Says ‘One of the Worst Things’.

Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli-N Sriram Balaji vs Bart Stevens-Vasik Kirkov

Indian duo #RithvikChoudaryBollipalli & #SriramBalaji take the court tonight in Men’s Doubles Round 1 at @usopen! 🇮🇳 Here are the matches to watch out for! 🤩#USOpen2025 Main Draw 👉 24th AUG - 7th SEP on Star Sports Network and JioHotstar pic.twitter.com/xhWuQvZbci — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) August 29, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)