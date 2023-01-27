Indian duo Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna will face Brazilian pair Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final of the Mixed Doubles category in the Australian Open 2023 on Friday, January 27th. The game will start at 6:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the iconic Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne. This will be Sania's final match at the Australian Open and she will be hoping to finish in style. Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the Australian Open 2023 in India. The Australian Open 2023 Mixed Doubles final match will be available on Sony Sports 3 and Sony Sports 5. Meanwhile, if you want to watch the live streaming, you may tune into the Sony Liv app or website. Sania Mirza Admits Presence of Emotion As She Enters Mixed Doubles Final Of Australian Open 2023 With Rohan Bopanna.

Sania Mirza and Rohan Bopanna vs Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos On Sony Sports Network

It's been an incredible run Down Under for @MirzaSania & @rohanbopanna with the Indian pair reaching the #AO2023 Mixed Doubles Final 🇮🇳 🤩 Will #SaniaMirza have her fairytale ending by taking home the 🏆 in her final Grand Slam❓🙌#SonySportsNetwork #SlamOfTheGreats pic.twitter.com/DmUT9sv14D — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 26, 2023

