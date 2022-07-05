Nick Kyrgios won 4-6, 6-4, 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 against Brandon Nakashima in the round of 16 to advance to the Wimbledon 2022 quarter-finals. The Australian, who has already been fined twice in this year's Championships, has played a calm and composed game in the fourth-round and did not create any controversy this time around. Kyrgios has set up Cristian Garin clash in the last eight. This is the first time, the Australian maverick will play in the quarter-finals of a major tournament since 2015 when he competed in Australian Open.

Nick Kyrgios survives some shoulder pain and a very tough match, beating Brandon Nakashima 4-6, 6-4, 7-6(2), 3-6, 6-2 to reach the QFs at Wimbledon for the first time since 2014. 3rd career GS QF, first since AusOpen… 2015. 7.5 years pic.twitter.com/8yvzoTxV4H — José Morgado (@josemorgado) July 4, 2022

