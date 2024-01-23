Novak Djokovic provided a hilarious tip to Nick Kyrgios after the latter sought advice from him to keep fit and beat him 'one time'. The Serbian, for the uninitiated, visits the Royal Botanic Gardens in Australia where he spends time amid nature, particularly a tree, which he calls his 'friend.' Kyrgios quizzed him about which tree it was so that he could do the same and Djokovic replied, "I'll show you. So what you gotta do is take off your shoes, climb the tree, the highest point and hang upside down on one of the highest branches for 33 minutes and three seconds, and you will win a slam!" The crowd, as well as Kyrgios, broke out into splits after Djokovic said this. Novak Djokovic Blows Flying Kiss to Nick Kyrgios During His Quarterfinal Match Against Taylor Fritz at Australian Open 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here:

If you see someone in the Royal Botanic Gardens hanging upside down from a tree in the near future, at least you'll know why! 😂@djokernole • @NickKyrgios • #AusOpen • #AO2024 pic.twitter.com/70LBRWLP3C — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 23, 2024

