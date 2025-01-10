India Tennis superstar Sumit Nagal was spotted with ace player Nick Kyrgios during the Australia Open 2025. The Indian tennis star uploaded his video with Nick Kyrgios on his 'X' (formerly Twitter). Sumit Nagal will lock horns against Czech's Tomas Machac in the first round of the Australia Open 2025 on Sunday, January 12. Sumit Nagal Receives Warm Welcome During His ASB Classic 2025 Main Draw Round of 32 Match Against Alex Michelsen (Watch Video).

Sumit Nagal Practices With Nick Kyrgios

