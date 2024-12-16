Nick Kyrgios is slated to play doubles tennis alongside Novak Djokovic at Brisbane International 2025. The 29-year-old Australian tennis star took to Instagram to share a picture of himself and Novak Djokovic entering a court at Wimbledon 2022 and wrote, "Doubles at Brisbane. See y'all there." Nick Kyrgios has not been in action for quite a while now and will return to the tennis court alongside the Serbian great and hope to begin the 2025 season on a high. Nick Kyrgios last played a competitive match at the Stuttgart Open in 2023. Novak Djokovic Set To Compete in Brisbane International 2025; Serbian Tennis Star Set to Feature in Tournament for First Time Since 2009.

Nick Kyrgios Confirms He Will Play Doubles Alongside Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic will play doubles together in Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/kEeFcUQWa6 — José Morgado (@josemorgado) December 16, 2024

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram Story

Nick Kyrgios' Instagram story (Photo credit: Instagram @k1ngkyrg1os)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)