Actress Taapsee Pannu is following the 2020 Tokyo Olympics closely and the actress has now tweeted in support of Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain as she progresses in the semis giving India a confirmation of a medal in Boxing at the Olympics after 9 long years. Taapsee Pannu shared a clip of the Boxing athlete who says in her interview that having no strategy in the game was her only strategy and she enjoyed playing at this big stage. Taapsee was impressed by the words of the Indian athlete.

Check Out Taapsee Pannu's Tweet Below

“Khul ke khelne mein maza aaya, koi strategy nahi tha” How refreshing and heartfelt this sounds. @LovlinaBorgohai ek baar phirse dil se khul ke khel jaana ! https://t.co/o1b4B7nxaK — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 30, 2021

