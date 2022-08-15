Odisha Juggernauts kicked off their Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Season 1 campaign with a victory as they beat Chennai Quick Guns 51-43 today at Shri Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. Earlier, Mumbai Khiladis got the better of Rajasthan Warriors in an action-packed match which saw the latter clinched a 51-43 win.

A second-half masterclass from @od_juggernauts keeps the Quick Guns trigger locked 🔒 The Juggernauts open their account in their first game of the league 💥#OJvCQG #UltimateKhoKho #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/xBjcMBOwd6 — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) August 15, 2022

