Odisha Juggernauts will square off against Telegu Yoddhas in the season 1 finale of the Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 today, September 4 at Shree Shivchatrapati Sports Complex, Pune. The final match is scheduled to start from 8:00 PM IST onwards. Sony Ten 1/3/4 channels and SonyLIV would provide the live telecast and online live streaming of the match. Fans can also catch the live action on JioTV app.

Check the Ultimate Kho Kho streaming details:

After 3️⃣3️⃣ action-packed matches, it's time for the #UltimateFinal 🤩 Odisha Juggernauts 🆚 Telugu Yoddhas 👉 who will have their hands on the 🏆❓ Watch #UltimateKhoKho Season 1⃣ Final live from 8 PM only on Sony Sports Network 📺#OJvTY #IndiaMaarChalaang #AbKhoHoga #KhoKho pic.twitter.com/q6mKuMzXec — Ultimate Kho Kho (@ultimatekhokho) September 4, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)