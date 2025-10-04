The legendary eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has revealed who all he wants in his dream relay team of cricketers. In a recent interaction with India Today (in an interaction facilitated by Puma), the 39-year-old Jamaican sprinting legend expressed that he would like to have start Team India cricketer Virat Kohli, alongside the former legends of the game, Australia's Brett Lee and South Africa's Jonty Rhodes, in his dream relay team of cricketers. Usain Bolt said, "We have been talking about this. I think Kohli. He is definitely quick. I know Brett Lee and I would say Jonty Rhodes". In the interaction, it also came up that Usain Bolt initially played cricket, and it was his cricket coach who insisted that he try track and field. Fact Check: Did Virat Kohli Say He Moved to London Due to Safety and Privacy of His Kids? Here’s the Truth.

Usain Bolt Picks Virat Kohli and Others in Dream Cricket Relay Team

