Sanjay Kumar Singh has been elected as the president of the Wrestling Federation of India. Sanjay Kumar is a loyalist of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the outgoing president who is accused of sexual harassment. He was pitted against former Commonwealth Games gold medalist grappler Anita Sheoran, who is backed by the wrestlers who accused Brij Bhushan of harassment and sat in protest demanding his arrest. Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sexual Harassment Case: Checking Pulse Rate Without Sexual Intent Is Not an Offence, WFI Chief Tells Court.

Sanjay Kumar Singh Elected WFI President

Sanjay Singh elected as President of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 21, 2023

