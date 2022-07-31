Roman Reigns retained his WWE Undisputed Universal title after a grueling last-man-standing match against Brock Lesnar while Edge and Bayley made their returns, on Sunday, July 31. Reigns' match turned out to be a chaotic one with Lesnar lifting up the ring with his tractor. Both superstars were just not ready to give up and it took the Usos and Reigns to combine and bury Lesnar under broken parts of the announce desk, stairs and chairs. Also, Raw and Smackdown women's champions Bianca Belair and Liv Morgan retained their titles. Edge returned to help the Mysterios beat the Judgement Day. Also, Logan Paul defeated the Miz and Bobby Lashley retained his US title by beating Theory.

WWE Summerslam 2022 Results:

Roman Reigns Supreme!

The Bloodline Stands Tall:

Still the Champions!

Bianca Belair:

.@BiancaBelairWWE says she respects @BeckyLynchWWE after their grueling #WWERaw Women's Championship Match at #SummerSlam 2022, and The EST wants the returning @itsBayleyWWE, IYO SKY and Dakota Kai to "bring it!" pic.twitter.com/P1HYrwwYBV — WWE (@WWE) July 31, 2022

Liv Morgan:

Bobby Lashley:

Mysterios Victorious:

Logan Paul Completes His Revenge:

Pat McAfee beats Happy Corbin:

