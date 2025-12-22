The Motorola Edge 70 is set to go on sale in India from December 23, 2025, on Flipkart and the official Motorola India website. The smartphone was launched in India with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. The Motorola Edge 70 comes with a 50MP primary and ultra-wide camera, a 50MP front camera, a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired and 15W wireless charging, IP68/IP69 water and dust resistance, and Android 16-based Hello UX. It is available in PANTONE Bronze Green, Lily Pad, and Gadget Grey. The Motorola Edge 70 price in India starts at INR 29,999; however, with a discount, the device will be available at INR 28,999. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series 5G Launch May Be Delayed Until Early March 2026; Check Expected Specifications, Features and More.