Motorola Edge 70 Sale Begins in India on December 23, 2025; Here’s Price, Specifications and Features of New Motorola Mid-Range Smartphone
The Motorola Edge 70 will go on sale in India from December 23, 2025, marking the launch of Motorola’s latest mid-range smartphone. The device brings a sleek design, advanced features, and a premium user experience, reinforcing Motorola’s focus on innovation and performance in the competitive Indian smartphone market.
Socially Team Latestly| Dec 22, 2025 06:01 PM IST
