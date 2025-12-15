The Motorola Edge 70 has been launched in India with a 5,000mAh battery supporting 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The newly launched smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and is offered in three attractive colours: PANTONE Bronze Green, PANTONE Lily Pad, and PANTONE Gadget Grey. The Motorola Edge 70 price in India starts at INR 28,999 after applying a discount, while the official launch price is INR 29,999. It will be available on Flipkart and the official Motorola India website. The new Edge 70 features the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor and has a 50MP primary camera with OIS, a 50MP ultrawide camera, and a 50MP front-facing camera. The latest model brings a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits of brightness. The device weighs 159 grams and boasts MIL-STD 810H certification along with an IP69/IP68 rating. The Motorola Edge 70 sale will begin in India on December 23, 2025. OPPO Reno 15c Price, Specifications and Features, Know All About New OPPO Smartphone Launched in China.

Motorola Launches Edge 70 in India Today Under INR 30,000