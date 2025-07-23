Ai+ Nova 5G is back on flash sale starting today at 12 PM IST on Flipkart, with a starting price of INR 7,499, including launch offers. The smartphone offers a 6.7-inch HD+ display, a 50MP rear camera, and a 5MP front camera. The device runs on the latest Android 15 and is powered by the Unisoc T8200 chipset. The Ai+ Nova 5G also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery for all-day usage and supports expandable storage up to 1TB via MicroSD card. Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Launch Announcement Expected Soon Alongside Redmi 15; Check Leaked Specifications of Upcoming Redmi Smartphone.

Ai+ Nova 5G Sale Will Start Today

