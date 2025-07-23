Redmi India is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Redmi Note 15 series. The Redmi phones were tipped to be announced in India on July 23 and 24. A tipster indicated that the Redmi 15 and Redmi Note 15 Pro+. The leaker also mentioned the specifications and features of the upcoming Redmi Note 15 Pro+ smartphone, like having a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC, a 7,000mAh battery with 90W fast-charging and a large 6.8-inch QC OLED display with 1.5K resolution. Vivo X200 FE Sale Begins in India Today; Check Price, Specifications and Features of Vivo’s Compact Smartphone With 6.31-inch AMOLED Display.

Redmi Note 15+ Specifications Leaked

✅ Confirmed : 2 new Redmi phones are launching soon in India 🇮🇳 Could be Redmi 15 & Redmi Note 15 Pro+ Redmi Note 15 Pro+ expected specs : ✅ ~6.8" 1.5K QC OLED ✅ SD 7s Gen4 ✅ 50MP OIS + 50MP (likely Telephoto) ✅ ~7000mAh ~90W They'll reveal more on July 23 & 24(🇮🇳) — Debayan Roy (Gadgetsdata) (@Gadgetsdata) July 22, 2025

Redmi Note 15 Series Coming Soon

Looks like Redmi is launching the Note 15 series in India soon. pic.twitter.com/ttJivwV1xn — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) July 22, 2025

