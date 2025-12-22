Ai+ Smartphone company has shared a new teaser of its upcoming wireless earbuds called "Nova Pods". The teaser image showed stem-shaped earbuds design in a short video. The company wrote, "To power your days, and help you unwind" and "Feel the sound come to life" The company has yet to announce the NovaPods specifications and features such as sound drivers, battery life and other details. 'MACROHARDER Coming Soon': Elon Musk Confirms Launch of Microsoft-Rival AI Software Company Reportedly Focused on Developing Automatic AI Agents.

Ai+ Nova Pods Coming Soon; Company Shares Teaser

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Ai+ Smartphone X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)