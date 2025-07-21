Ai+ has confirmed the return of its flash sale for the Ai+ Pulse and Ai+ Nova 5G smartphones. In a post shared by the company on July 20, 2025, it announced, “Flash Sale is back,” with bank offers. The Ai+ Pulse will be available for INR 4,499 on July 22 at 12 PM, and the Ai+ Nova 5G will go on sale for INR 7,499 on July 25 at 12 PM. The Ai+ Pulse is powered by a Unisoc T615 processor. It features a 50MP camera, a 5,000mAh battery, and a 6.75-inch display. The Ai+ Nova 5G is powered by a Unisoc T8200 chipset and the smartphone offers a 120Hz display, 50MP camera, and 1TB expandable storage. Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T200 Will Be Launched on July 24 in India; Know Confirmed Specifications and Features of Each Device.

Ai+ Pulse, Ai+ Nova 5G Sale Starts Soon

Flash Sale is back! 🔹 Pulse – ₹4,499* (Sale on 22nd July at 12 PM) 🔹 Nova 5G – ₹7,499* (Sale on 25th July at 12 PM) Includes 10% Instant Discount (up to ₹500) with: •⁠ ⁠Axis Bank Credit Card & EMI •⁠ ⁠Flipkart Axis Credit Card & EM (Added in final Price) pic.twitter.com/pW98xOhNlY — Ai+ (@aiplus_official) July 20, 2025

