Realme 15 Pro 5G, Realme 15 5G, and Realme Buds T200 are set to launch in India on July 24, 2025, at 7 PM. Ahead of the launch, Realme has confirmed few key features of these upcoming products. Realme 15 5G will feature a 7.66mm slim design, dual 50MP cameras with 4K video capability, a 50MP+8MP rear setup. On the front, it will boast a 50MP camera. Realme 15 Pro 5G will feature a Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and come with triple 50MP cameras. The Pro variant will come with a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging, and a 7.69mm body. It will also include a 4D Curve+ display with 4,500 nits brightness. Both phones will offer AI Edit Genie with voice command support and more. The Realme Buds T200 TWS will debut with 50 hours of playback time, 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers, Hi-Res Audio, 3D Spatial Audio, 32dB ANC, Dual-Device Connection, 45ms low latency, and quad-mic AI call noise cancellation. iQOO Z10R Launch on July 24, 2025 With MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC; Check Expected Price Range, Other Specifications and Features.

Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T200 Coming on July 24, 2025

Every party has its spark. Be it a wide frame or a low-light vibe, the 50MP Wide Camera and Night Mode capture it all — clear, bright, and never missing a face.#realme15Pro5G launching on 24th July, 7 PM Know More:https://t.co/sXUtmw9SHqhttps://t.co/KCIw1yIo6s… pic.twitter.com/ao3A69u4q6 — realme (@realmeIndia) July 20, 2025

